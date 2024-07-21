A top WWE Superstar could be on the way out of the company in the near future.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE contract of former world champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to expire in the next month or two.

Although “The All Mighty” is still featured on the official WWE website, he has reportedly been removed from the internal roster behind-the-scenes in the company.

Lashley has been off of WWE programming for a few months, and The Street Profits team he was associated with appears to have moved on in storylines. He has not been factored into storylines since the spring, and has only worked five televised matches all year.

He does plan to continue wrestling if he does not reach a deal with WWE. According to those close to him, it’s also not out of the realm of possibility that he makes a fighting return to the world of combat sports.