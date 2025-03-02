“La Flame” could be gearing up for an actual match inside the squared circle for WWE.

Travis Scott has dominated both the music and wrestling worlds this year, securing a No. 1 hit single while also becoming a key figure in one of WWE’s most significant storylines. This crossover has been months in the making.

Scott’s collaboration with WWE has been steadily growing. He was presented with a custom Hardcore Championship, and his track 4×4 serves as the official theme for WWE Raw on Netflix. He also made a high-profile appearance alongside “Main Event” Jey Uso on the Raw premiere on Netflix.

Back in January, reports surfaced that WWE had bigger plans for Scott, but the extent of his involvement was largely unknown—even within the company. Sources now indicate that by mid-January, discussions were already underway to integrate him into a major storyline.

When asked about the possibility of Scott stepping into the ring, The Rock acknowledged that it could happen. Scott has actually been training for in-ring competition, reportedly at the facility of a WWE Hall of Famer. Internal discussions have taken place regarding future matches, though no official timeline has been set.

Scott’s deeper involvement in WWE suggests this partnership is far from a one-off—and fans may soon see him take on an even bigger role inside the squared circle.

