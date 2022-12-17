Trent Seven is currently working on a per-show deal with AEW.

Seven worked his second AEW match on last night’s Rampage. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the top UK talent is signed to a per-show contract, and not a full-time deal. There is no word yet on how many appearances he is set to make with the company.

Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 Rampage show, as the mystery opponent for AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, chosen by Kip Sabian. Seven returned to the ring in last night’s Rampage eight-man main event, teaming up with Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade for a loss to Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Dustin Rhodes.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on Seven’s AEW future during the ROH Final Battle media scrum last week, one night after Seven’s debut. He said, “He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last night, he could appear with us again. He could certainly appear with us again. He’s come and done really nice. So he’s been here for appearance. He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly. He could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. He was great in a championship match last night. Great show last night.”

After runs with top UK and European promotions, Seven debuted with WWE in January 2017 for the first-ever WWE UK Title Tournament. He signed a contract with WWE a few months later, and went on to become a top star for the NXT UK brand, which wrapped up back in the summer as the company prepares to launch NXT Europe in 2023. Seven also made several appearances on the main NXT brand. He is a former one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champion and a former one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, with his Moustache Mountain partner Tyler Bate. WWE released Seven on August 18, along with other NXT UK talents, and since then he has worked for OTT, and now AEW.

Below are a few clips from last night’s Rampage main event:

