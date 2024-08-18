An interesting report surfaces.

According to PW Insider, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will monitor social media during Raw, SmackDown and PLEs, with The Game paying specific attention to what the crowd is reacting to and what they are not. This is how the former 14-time world champion has been able to monitor certain acts and pivot in case they are not working out with the live crowd or the online audience.

While no specific examples have been given, Triple H did publicly state on the WWE WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain Documentary that he recognizes when a part of the audience is displeased and does what he thinks is best to course-correct.