The former Bronson Reed could be on his way back to WWE in the near future.

A new report from Andrew Zarian on the “We’re Live, Pal” podcast notes that WWE officials have discussed a possible return to the company for Jonah. There’s no word yet on if he would return to WWE NXT, or go right to the main roster.

It was noted that WWE officials are very interested in bringing Jonah back because of his talent, and because of his recent performance in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

There’s no word yet on if Jonah would be legally able to return to WWE, or if a deal has been offered, but WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H was very high up on Jonah at one point. Jonah has upcoming NJPW bookings for this fall, so it’s likely that an immediate return is not possible. It was previously reported that his NJPW deal is non-exclusive, but that was back in December and it remains to be seen if his contract status has changed.

Jonah recently had a strong performance in the G1, finishing second in Block A, only trailing Kazuchika Okada, the tournament winner. Jonah landed a big upset over Okada during the tournament, which led to NJPW announcing their “Special Singles Match” for the Declaration of Power event on Monday, October 10 from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. He is also booked for the Burning Spirit tour, which runs through September 25.

Jonah originally signed with WWE in January 2019, and went on to become a one-time NXT North American Champion, holding the title for 42 days. He was released on August 6, 2021, along with other budget cuts. Since leaving WWE, Jonah has worked for NJPW, Impact Wrestling, PWG, HOG, Warrior Wrestling, The Crash, GCW and PROGRESS.

