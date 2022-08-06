Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw the return of former two-time NXT champion Karrion Kross and his manager/wife Scarlett, two stars who had been released back in 2021 due to budget cuts made under Vince McMahon. New head of creative Triple H had already brought back Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, and it doesn’t appear he’s slowing down anytime soon.

According to Fightful Select, The Game is expected to remain aggressive as he reshapes the roster to add depth. Reports are that the deals for Kross and Scarlett came together pretty quickly, and that there are more talents that are being considered for returns.

Along with his moves to improve the roster Triple H has already taken several meeting with talents as he hopes to push WWE in a different direction following the retirement of Vince McMahon.