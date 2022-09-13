WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly on a mission to elevate the WWE United States Title.

A recent report from Fightful Select notes that Triple H has an ongoing plan to establish the United States Title as a “credible prize” on WWE’s flagship show RAW.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley retained the title over The Miz in a Steel Cage match as the RAW main event two weeks ago, and that was part of Triple H’s plan to push the strap. Last night’s RAW saw Lashley interrupt Seth Rollins, and the two had words before agreeing to fight for the title on next week’s RAW.

It was mentioned in the Lashley – Rollins promo on last night’s RAW that the champion coming out of next week’s match will be the real face of RAW.

With Roman Reigns keeping the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on SmackDown for the time being, Triple H is looking to elevate the WWE United States Title as the top prize for the RAW brand.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is footage of Rollins and Lashley on last night’s RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.