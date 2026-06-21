Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party have been absent from AEW programming for several months, and new details have emerged regarding the status of both members of the team.

While it was previously known that Marq Quen was dealing with an injury, it has since been confirmed that his tag team partner, Isiah Kassidy, is also on the shelf.

According to reports, both Quen and Kassidy suffered the exact same injury during the same match, a tag team contest against The Death Riders on March 28. The unusual situation has resulted in both members of Private Party being sidelined for approximately three months.

The coincidence of both wrestlers sustaining identical injuries in the same bout is said to be a rare occurrence, leaving the popular AEW tag team out of action simultaneously.

At this time, there is no word on when either Quen or Kassidy will be medically cleared to return to the ring.

Private Party have not wrestled since the March 28 matchup.

(H/T: Fightful Select)