As previously reported, WWE is expected to be adding several new names to its roster in the near future, with another tag team now believed to be on its way to the company.

According to those within WWE, The Dropouts — the team of Scott Green and The Tuckman — are expected to be joining the promotion. The duo recently wrapped up their run in Australian Wrestling, further fueling speculation that a move to WWE is imminent.

The Tuckman has generated significant attention in recent months after his unique entrance went viral multiple times across social media.

The Dropouts also took part in a recent WWE tryout, adding to the growing belief that the team is WWE-bound.

If the expected deals come together, The Dropouts would join a list of names that have been heavily rumored to be headed to WWE, including Hiromu Takahashi, Richard Holliday, as well as WWE returns by Enzo Amore and Big Cass. While those names have been widely discussed, no official announcements have been made regarding their WWE status.

(H/T: Fightful Select)