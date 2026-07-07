WWE could be adding several new names to its roster in the near future.

According to a new report, the company is expected to bring in a number of talents soon, with both in-ring performers and a referee believed to be part of the incoming class.

Among the names expected to join WWE is Hiromu Takahashi, who has reportedly been viewed internally as a likely addition for quite some time. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the expectation within the company has been that Takahashi is WWE-bound.

Richard Holliday is another name said to be on WWE’s radar. According to the report, there is interest in signing Holliday, and he is expected to join the company soon if a deal has not already been finalized. As with any potential signing, however, plans can always change until an agreement is officially completed.

Holliday has been regarded as one of the top talents on the independent wrestling scene in recent years. He has participated in multiple WWE tryouts and was also previously considered for the Mr. Elegance character in TNA before the role ultimately went in a different direction.

(H/T: Fightful Select)