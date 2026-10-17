There was an unexpected finish to a match on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, leading to speculation about a possible legitimate injury.

During the October 16 show from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, R-Truth went one-on-one with Damian Priest in a match that ended prematurely following a referee stoppage.

The situation unfolded shortly after Truth connected with a missile dropkick on Priest. The referee checked on Truth moments later before calling for the bell, bringing the contest to an abrupt conclusion.

Following the stoppage, Priest exited the ring and retrieved a steel chair, apparently looking to continue his attack on Truth. However, Axiom and Nathan Frazer of Fraxiom rushed to ringside to make the save.

Interestingly, an internal rundown for Friday’s show reportedly called for Priest to defeat Truth before Fraxiom intervened to prevent a post-match attack.

While the planned outcome was ultimately changed, there has been speculation that Truth may have suffered a legitimate injury during the match.

As of this writing, however, there has been no official confirmation of an injury or further details regarding Truth’s condition.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.