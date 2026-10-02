AEW Collision is reportedly heading to a unique location next month.

According to one source, AEW is planning to hold an episode of Collision in conjunction with Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

The seventh edition of Jericho’s annual wrestling-themed cruise, dubbed “Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise,” is scheduled for November 7-11 aboard the Norwegian Jewel. The four-day voyage will travel from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas.

While the cruise will feature wrestling matches at sea, the Collision taping is reportedly scheduled to take place while the ship is docked.

AEW and the Jericho Cruise have a lengthy history together. The second voyage in January 2020 famously featured an episode of Dynamite taped aboard the Norwegian Pearl, with matches from the cruise airing on TNT. That show included Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page defeating SCU to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

AEW talent has continued to be featured on subsequent Jericho cruises, although the company has not regularly taped its weekly television programming aboard the ship.

The Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea first launched in 2018, prior to the formation of AEW. That inaugural voyage featured talent from Ring of Honor along with a number of notable wrestling personalities. After AEW launched in 2019, the promotion became heavily involved beginning with the second cruise in 2020.

This year’s cruise is advertised to feature live wrestling along with musical performances, comedy, live podcast recordings and other events. Jeff Hardy, Saraya, The Great Muta, Shotzi Blackheart, Elayna Black and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase are among the wrestling names advertised for the voyage.

Outside of occasional preemptions and scheduling changes, AEW Collision generally airs Saturday nights at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW has yet to officially announce details regarding the reported Collision taping.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)