As noted, the WWE return of “The Best in the World” is coming soon.

While CM Punk is currently slated to be part of the SmackDown brand upon returning to WWE from an extended absence following Raw After WrestleMania 42, it has been reported that he strongly pushed for his return to take place on the July 6 edition of WWE Raw in his hometown of Chicago.

Punk’s move away from Raw was said to be part of WWE’s long-term plans to transition him to SmackDown and eventually begin a program with Cody Rhodes.

However, despite some reports suggesting everything is completely smooth behind the scenes, that reportedly isn’t entirely accurate. While the situation has apparently been exaggerated in some circles, sources indicate there are still some issues that have not been fully resolved.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)