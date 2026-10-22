WWE is planning a special television schedule ahead of Crown Jewel 2026.

As things currently stand, the November 2 episode of WWE Raw is scheduled to air live on Netflix beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern Time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The show will serve as the final episode of Raw before Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE is also planning to tape an episode of SmackDown immediately following Raw that evening, resulting in a double television taping at the Barclays Center.

Despite ongoing concerns surrounding travel and security in Saudi Arabia, the company’s current plans reportedly remain unchanged.

WWE is still preparing for travel to Saudi Arabia that weekend, with no adjustments to the television schedule planned at this time.

The situation remains worth monitoring as Crown Jewel approaches, particularly given the recent developments involving regional security and international travel.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)