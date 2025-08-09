A former TNT Champion and longtime veteran top star of All Elite Wrestling was backstage at the AEW Dynamite show this past Wednesday night, August 6, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland’s own Wardlow was backstage at the 8/6 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time Wednesday night program, likely because it took place in his hometown area.

Wardlow has been off AEW TV since losing to then-world champion Samoa Joe at the March 2024 “Big Business” special episode of AEW Dynamite. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury, with things only being made worse when he also suffered a car accident.

He has since been cleared to return earlier this year, but AEW President Tony Khan allowed him to first work on the upcoming ‘American Gladiators’ reboot, hosted by WWE’s The Miz. Filming has reportedly wrapped since then, and the filming apparently covered two seasons worth of shows.

AEW has discussed creative plans for his return, but nothing concrete has been confirmed. Wardlow was also backstage at the AEW All In: Texas record-breaking pay-per-view event at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. back on July 12.

