Some more details have surfaced regarding the serious car accident that Vince McMahon was recently involved in, one that the other driver involved, Barbara Doran, noted she was “lucky to have survived”.

The entire front passenger wheel of McMahon’s vehicle reportedly came off in the accident. Since the news surfaced, numerous reactions have emerged from those within the wrestling industry — including some longtime employees who weren’t exactly surprised.

According to sources who’ve worked closely with McMahon over the years, concerns about his driving date back decades. One person noted it had long been an internal running joke — though one “rooted in truth” — that Vince was an “erratic driver.” The concern was significant enough that some individuals in his circle would go out of their way to avoid accepting car rides from him.

While some fans speculated that McMahon hadn’t driven much lately and typically had a driver, that’s not entirely the case.

A source close to the situation claimed that while McMahon has occasionally been chauffeured, that was more common when he was actively on the road with WWE. The source added that Vince has always enjoyed driving himself, describing it as something that helps him feel “grounded.” The source also humorously noted that despite that sentiment, McMahon chooses to feel “grounded” behind the wheel of a $250,000 car.

(H/T: Fightful Select)