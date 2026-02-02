Despite ongoing legal matters, Vince McMahon has remained completely out of WWE’s creative and backstage operations, sources confirm.

Following the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, which alleges sexual misconduct, McMahon has not been seen backstage or involved in any secret creative decision-making. His presence was reportedly not even discussed in relation to John Cena’s final match in December 2025 on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to one source, there is no indication anyone has reached out to McMahon for creative input since his resignation. After the lawsuit, Vince stepped down as Executive Chairman of WWE’s parent company, TKO, formally removing himself from the company’s leadership structure.

In short, McMahon’s role in WWE has been fully dormant since stepping away, with no behind-the-scenes influence being exerted.

