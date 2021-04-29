W. Morrissey is reportedly signed to Impact Wrestling.

As noted, the former Big Cass made his Impact debut at the Rebellion pay-per-view this past Sunday, replacing Eric Young in the eight-man match that saw Morrissey and Violent By Design (Rhino, Deaner, Joe Doering) defeat James Storm, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Morrissey is “signed and will be around for the foreseeable future” in Impact. This will be his first wrestling contract since WWE released him in June 2018.

It’s been reported how Morrissey made a recent comeback on the indies, impressing many fans and wrestlers. People who worked with him on those shows have noted that he is motivated and easy to work with.

Morrissey will make his Thursday night debut for Impact on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.