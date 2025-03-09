A familiar name has been seen in Los Angeles, California recently, but not for the reasons some might expect.

Wardlow, who has been absent from AEW programming for nearly a year, is in town as AEW Revolution 2025 takes place tonight at the former Staples Center, the Crypto.com Arena.

His last in-ring appearance was on AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2023. While there’s no confirmation that he’s backstage at the event, it wouldn’t be surprising if he made an appearance.

There have been rumors about him returning at the show tonight, however Wardlow’s presence in L.A. isn’t solely related to AEW. He has been working on a separate project, though details remain scarce.

Over the past year, speculation has swirled regarding his absence, with many questioning why AEW hasn’t utilized him. Sources, however, have consistently indicated that Wardlow has been sidelined due to injury recovery.

As of now, there’s no word on whether he’ll be involved in tonight’s event or when he might return to action.

(H/T: Fightful Select)