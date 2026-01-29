With WWE’s Royal Rumble taking place in Saudi Arabia, there will once again be specific attire requirements in place for women competing on the show.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the same general parameters that have been used at past Saudi Arabia events remain in effect for this weekend’s Rumble match. There is reportedly no coordinated effort from WWE to ensure that gear designs are differentiated between participants beyond those established guidelines.

It was also noted that talent are individually responsible for having their ring gear made to fit those requirements. Wrestlers are said to handle both the design and cost of their attire for the event, ensuring it aligns with the expectations for the show.

As in previous years, the attire adjustments are simply part of the planning process when WWE holds premium live events in the region.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)