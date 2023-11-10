WWE is just weeks away from its annual Survivor Series premium live event, which takes place in Chicago Illinois and will feature a WarGames matchup between the Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonaugh) and the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is being considered as a fifth member for the Judgment Day at WarGames. The Scottish Warrior is coming off a huge loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel and has been hinting at a heel turn for many weeks.

The Observer also reports that a women’s WarGames matchup will be a likely addition to Survivor Series. It is speculated that Bayley & IYO SKY & Kairi Sane & Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. a babyface team that could include Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair & Shotzi and two others. WWE has yet to confirm a women’s WarGames match but they do have a few weeks to put one together.

