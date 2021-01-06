New details have been revealed on what happened with Cody Hall and MLW. It was reported back in December that Hall had signed with the company, but then promptly left.

In an update, MLW boss Court Bauer confirmed to Fightful Select that the signing and departure did happen, but that Cody said he couldn’t move forward with the company, so they granted his release.

MLW had their eye on Cody as far back as 2018 for a role in The Dynasty, but that never happened. They continued to court Hall for two years, but Bauer said the fit wasn’t good for either side.

Bauer also said there was no animosity between he and Cody, and anything is possible for the future.

