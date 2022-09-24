As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a segment with Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, where Kross vs. McIntyre in a Strap Match was announced for WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. The segment included a moment where Scarlett threw herself in between the two Superstars to prevent an attack on her husband. McIntyre approached and she sprayed what was later confirmed to be a fireball at his face. Scarlett later brought McIntyre down with a low blow from behind, which led to Kross putting him out with the Kross Jacket submission.

The fireball was almost impossible to make out in the first live shot of the segment as Scarlett missed her mark. However, when WWE came back from commercial, the replay made it clear that Scarlett sprayed a fireball at McIntyre’s face.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that the flash paper fire spot did not go as planned.

A source was reportedly very clear that the flash paper was not ready for live TV, and that it didn’t work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of McIntyre’s face to sell the angle.

It was noted that word was given to Kross to keep the angle going, and that he and McIntyre improvised the rest of the segment.

The flash paper was reportedly brought to the Vivant Arena by the team that took the WWE jet to Salt Lake City for tonight’s SmackDown. It was not picked up locally or brought with the WWE prop team.

Below are several shots from the segment on SmackDown, along with full video:

