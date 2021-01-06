As noted before, the original plan for Monday’s RAW Legends Night show-closing segment had WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cutting a promo about the Legends, to set up the entrance of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, so he could challenge Drew for the title match at the Royal Rumble on January 31. However, timing issues with RAW led to the show running late, so they went with the promo that we saw, and had Goldberg come out much quicker.

In an update, Fightful Select has provided more details on what happened. It was noted that the episode fell behind earlier in the night after scripts were already late for the show, which had Goldberg and McIntyre pressed for time in the closing segment. There was supposed to be supplemental actions and lines that helped make sense of Goldberg’s promo about McIntyre disrespecting the WWE Legends.

As they were facing a time crunch and had to set the angle up quickly, Goldberg delivered the lines as scripted, but then when the lines did not make sense, ad-libbing had to be done by McIntyre, to add in the line about how fighting Goldberg would be like fighting his own dad.

Sources also noted that people backstage were hopeful that Goldberg would ad-lib during the promo to make up for things, but he was just delivering his lines as instructed.

