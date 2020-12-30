– New Japan Pro Wrestling star Rocky Romero is scheduled to be working for MLW regularly moving forward. Romero previously worked for the original MLW in 2004. He returned in November and lost to Tom Lawlor in the first round of 2020 Opera Cup Tournament. Lawler would go on to win the tournament.

TJP (aka current Impact X Division Champion Manik) is scheduled to work with Bu Ku Dao as a tag team in MLW. Both wrestlers have been members of the MLW roster. TJP was accompanied to the ring by Dao for his loss to Richard Holliday in the first round of the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament.

– As noted before, last week’s MLW Fusion episode saw Tom Lawlor defeat Low Ki in the finals of the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament. PWInsider reports that the injury to Ki during the match was just a part of the storylines to help keep Ki strong, but also having a key reason for his loss alongside a heel getting a sneaky, but clean, win.

– Regarding the 2020 Opera Cup action, word is that this is the in-ring style that MLW is seeking to pivot towards as they move forward in 2021. The MLW action is set to showcase their in-ring workhorses with the primary focus going to clean, in-ring action.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.