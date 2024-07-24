WWE is headed overseas.

The company is off to Japan for its Supershow Summer Tour, which will feature top superstars in action like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens, as well as Japanese superstars Shinsuke Nakamura, Meiko Satomura, and more.

WrestleVotes has since released a new report revealing the exact matches that will take place during the tour. This includes:

•Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

•Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Meiko Satomura vs. Damage CTRL

•Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio

•Kevin Owens & LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga & Solo Sikoa

Due to the tour WWE taped this Friday’s episode of SmackDown last week. If you wish to know spoilers, click here.

Are you excited to see some of these showdowns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.