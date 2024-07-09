Some big news regarding a future WWE NXT premium live event.

According to PW Insider, the yellow-and-black brand will be running an event in Denver, Colorado on Sunday September 1st. The event will be ‘No Mercy.’ This would be one day after WWE’s Bash in Berlin PLE in Germany.

Last year’s NXT No Mercy saw Ilja Dragunov defeat Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT Champion. It also saw Becky Lynch retain the NXT women’s championship over Tiffany Stratton.

WWE has yet to officially announce the news. Stay tuned.