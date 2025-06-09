Earlier today, Warner Bros Discovery revealed plans to divide the company into two separate entities. One division will concentrate on the studio’s film and television productions along with its streaming platforms. This branch will continue to be led by current CEO David Zaslav. The other division will manage the company’s global television networks and will be overseen by CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels.

David Zaslav explained the move in a statement. He said,

“By operating as two distinct and optimized companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today’s evolving media landscape.”

According to a report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros Discovery representatives stated that the restructuring won’t take effect until mid-2026, and current details remain limited. However, sources close to the situation emphasized that AEW’s existing contracts remain intact, and there are no immediate changes planned.

AEW continues to be viewed as a priority for WBD, and at this point, there’s no indication that the split will jeopardize the promotion’s TV presence or media deals.