Several top WWE talents are reportedly making a few million dollars per year.

It’s been reported that the very top talents, Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, are making above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deals, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that other top talents are making less than half or just over half of that.

It was noted that a lot of the top talents are now making $2 million per year on their guaranteed contracts, while some others are at $3 million.

There’s also one un-named WWE Superstar who is making around $4 million per year on their guaranteed deal.

These figures are the downside guarantees, and do not include additional income.

It appears these new deals are worth more than what the going rate was in recent years. It was reported that Braun Strowman’s 2019 contract was worth $1.2 million per year, and it was said that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s 2019 contract was worth $1 million per year, but that she received a significant raise after her run to the top of the company. There had been exceptions, but in recent years the top downside number that WWE offered was around $1 million, but that has apparently changed.

