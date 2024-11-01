At tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will be facing off against WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax will be taking on WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

During today’s Crown Jewel 2024 Kickoff event, Triple H announced that the Crown Jewel Championships will remain in Saudi Arabia and be featured at the WWE Experience. The winners will return to the United States with a “massive Super Bowl-like” ring.

You can check out the official announcement below:

During today’s Crown Jewel Kickoff event, WWE’s Chief Content Officer commented on the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and questioned whether fans in the country would be interested in seeing some NXT talent appear at future shows.

“The Game” said, “WWE Experience is amazing. This is one of those things, I feel like for any true fan of WWE, you gotta’ come here at least once and experience this. It’s amazing. To go in and have ‘Taker make fun of you while you’re stuck in his maze over there is incredible. This whole place is off the chart. It all speaks to the vision of his excellency, of bringing us here. This is our twelfth time here, it’s an incredible experience every time, and it gets more and more incredible every year because of all of you. When we first started coming here, it was good, but every year, you get louder and louder, and your passion for WWE shines through, so thank you very much.”

When the crowd later chanted “NXT,” Triple H said he’d talk to Shawn Michaels and see what they could do. He stated,

“Who wants to see NXT here in Saudi Arabia? [Crowd cheers] I’ll talk to Shawn [Michaels] and see what we can do.”