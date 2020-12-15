There were reportedly timing issues with last night’s WWE TLC go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network, which was clear with the way the show abruptly went off the air during the WWE Title Ascension Ceremony featuring AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. PWInsider adds that WWE officials were said to be not happy with the timing issues.

Regarding last night’s RAW script, the show that aired on TV was very much the show as it was originally written, but the specific placement of segments and where they would fit into the show changed at times over the course of the day.

There was also a lot of re-writing of RAW dialogue as the day went on. This was described as a vision of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, described by one source as a situation where the creative writers were “giving him what he wants.”

One significant change made during Monday afternoon was WWE nixing a planned singles match between Keith Lee and The Miz. This ended up being the 2-on-1 Handicap Match, which saw Miz and John Morrison defeat Lee by pinfall. Lee was also scheduled to lose to Miz before the singles match was changed.

