WWE reportedly has post-Draft plans for Hit Row to receive a push on the SmackDown brand.

As we’ve noted, the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect with tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. WWE is hyping that a new era for the blue brand will begin as Superstars come over from WWE NXT and RAW, and the same will then go for the red brand on Monday’s RAW season premiere.

Regarding Hit Row, word is that “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will be pushed as a singles Superstar on SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will be used as a tag team. Hit Row will remain together as a group, with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy apparently working the women’s division.

WWE split up the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart in the Draft. Word now is that Shotzi will be a heel on SmackDown, while Nox will remain a babyface on RAW.

Current plans also call for Xia Li to be a babyface on SmackDown, while Mia Yim works as a babyface on RAW.

There are also plans for another new tag team to join RAW coming out of the WWE Draft. Apollo Crews previously worked as a blue brand singles competitor with Commander Azeez usually appearing as his muscle, but now there’s talk of having them work as a tag team moving forward.

Stay tuned for more WWE roster updates and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET tonight.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.