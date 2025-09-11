— WWE NXT is heading back to its roots with a special “Homecoming” episode, set to air live from Full Sail University on Tuesday, September 16.

According to a report from Pwinsider, this will be NXT’s first broadcast from Full Sail in five years. WWE is planning just one live show at the venue with no additional tapings that night. NXT will return to the Performance Center for its regular schedule the following week.

The Homecoming event will feature appearances and matches from some of WWE’s biggest names, including Charlotte Flair, Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), Stephanie Vaquer, and Tiffany Stratton — blending NXT nostalgia with today’s top talent.

In addition, WWE will honor current and former Full Sail students who have contributed to NXT’s success and will announce several new scholarships. The celebration will extend across campus, with WWE and NXT personnel taking part in classes and lectures to highlight the long-standing partnership between the brand and the university.

— During a recent episode of Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski shared that Vince McMahon personally inspired him to take a major risk at WrestleMania 36.

Gronkowski explained that he had already decided to return to football just weeks before WrestleMania, which made him cautious about getting hurt.

“I already knew I was coming back to football. The football thing went down about a week before this, two weeks before. In the back of my mind, it kind of mindfu*ked me that I was going back to football because I felt like, ‘I can’t be too crazy. I can’t get hurt.’ I was kind of hesitant. Your dad came over and jumped right off the scaffold. I was like, ‘Dude, wow, that was impressive.’ He did such a good job. I was like, to myself, ‘I’m a huge pu**y.’”

Stephanie pointed out that Vince likely wanted exactly that reaction. Gronk agreed, saying, “He was going for that. Then I was like, ‘I’m jumping.’ No hesitation from there. I did it and won the 24/7 belt.”

— WWE Wrestlepalooza is just 10 days away, but ticket prices are already seeing a drop.

Billed as the launch event for WWE’s new ESPN+ partnership and hyped by TKO executives as a future rival to WrestleMania and SummerSlam, Wrestlepalooza is lowering prices to help pack the house.

Per WrestleTix, the cheapest standard ticket has been cut from $222.90 to $192.

The show is set for September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The venue is set up for 12,065 fans, with over 10,000 tickets already distributed — leaving nearly 1,900 seats still available as WWE works to push toward a sellout.