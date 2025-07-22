For the first time in history, WWE SummerSlam will take place over two nights next month. While WWE has announced nine matches for the event, they have yet to reveal which bouts will be featured on each night.

On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared insight into the planned main events for each night of the pay-per-view event. As of June 29, the latest internal lineup had John Cena facing Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the Night 2 main event. CM Punk vs. GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship was listed as the Night 1 headliner.

WWE has not officially confirmed these main events. Both nights of SummerSlam will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, airing live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix for international viewers.

Independent wrestler Alex Gracia made a brief appearance on Monday’s episode of Monday Night RAW. During the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring the Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio attempted to get involved but was accidentally caught by a big boot from Rodriguez.

As Mysterio recovered on the outside, Gracia was seen tending to him.

A Texas native with seven years of in-ring experience, Gracia’s cameo came during RAW’s broadcast from Houston. She’s also set to compete on July 26th for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, where she’ll challenge for the Glory Women’s Championship.

In 2025, Natalya has competed for GameChanger Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), and Reality of Wrestling.

Her next stop is under the WWE banner, as she’s set to debut for AAA. Natalya is scheduled to be in action on July 25th at AAA’s event at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

That same event will also feature a match between El Grande Americano and Octagón Jr., as well as a three-way tag team bout involving NXT’s Lola Vice. WWE’s Los Garza (Berto & Angel), the current AAA World Tag Team Champions, are also expected to appear.

And finally, the July 14th episode of WWE RAW drew 2.7 million global views on Netflix, with a total of 5.4 million hours watched, according to Netflix’s latest data.

These figures mark an increase from the July 7th episode, which garnered 2.6 million views and 5.1 million hours watched.

For the week, WWE RAW ranked fifth overall on Netflix both globally and in the United States. The episode also placed in the top ten in 13 different countries.