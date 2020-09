According to PW Insider, AEW superstar Cody Rhodes is expected to return to television within the next three weeks following his TNT title loss to Brodie Lee back on the August 22nd Saturday Night Dynamite. The American Nightmare would be beat down by Lee, and his Dark Order faction, immediately after the matchup was over.

Rhodes was recently revealed as a judge for the new TBS reality gameshow “The Go-Big-Show,” where he joins actress Rosario Dawson and rapper Snoop Dogg.

