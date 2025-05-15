Cody Rhodes has been off WWE television since his surprising defeat to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, but his hiatus might be nearing its end.

A new WrestleVotes Q&A suggests Rhodes will be involved in the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event, scheduled for June 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

“I do believe he’s still scheduled to be a part of the Money in the Bank show,” said Joe during the Q&A. “Don’t know if he’s wrestling, don’t know if that’s when his return will happen. But as far as I know, he will be in Los Angeles for that PLE.”

Adding to the speculation, Rhodes is being locally advertised for the May 16 edition of SmackDown. WWE hasn’t confirmed that appearance on TV yet, and given that Cody’s name was previously pulled from other advertised dates during his time away, the exact timing of his return remains unclear.

There’s been growing buzz that WWE is building toward a high-stakes rematch between Rhodes and Cena, potentially at SummerSlam.

As noted earlier today, there has even been talk of Cody Rhodes & Bad Bunny vs. John Cena & Travis Scott at WWE Mnoey In The Bank 2025.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding plans for Cody Rhodes’ WWE return continue to surface.