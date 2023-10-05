Johnny Gargano returned to WWE at this past Monday’s edition of Raw, where he reunited with Tommaso Ciampa to fight off Imperium. The duo, known as DIY, are former NXT tag team champions together and have not really scratched the surface of a main roster tag run.

Part of this is due to DIY’s original reunion getting scrapped earlier this summer. According to Fightful Select, Gargano was set to return after Ciampa faced Seth Rollins for the world title on the June 19th episode of Raw. Originally the match would have ended with Judgment Day doing a run in and Gargano appearing to save Ciampa. However, that plan was nixed and Ciampa went on to just have a match with Rollins, who successfully retained his title.

The report also notes that plans were changing constantly for the June 19th episode of Raw before Gargano’s segment got scrapped altogether. Sources tell Fightful that many were frustrated with the constant changes. Regardless, DIY is now back together on our WWE screens.

Stay tuned.