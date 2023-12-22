An update on William Regal.

The English legend returned to WWE at the beginning of the year and has been primarily been working backstage as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Regal has yet to appear on-screen in any capacity for WWE due to his non-compete clause following his several month run in AEW.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that non-compete clause is just about finished, which means Regal could be returning as an on-screen character to WWE programming in the near future. Prior to his AEW run Regal was the general manager for NXT, and would often go viral for his jubilant screaming of WARGAMES!

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Regal’s on-screen status for WWE.