As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Corey Graves took to Twitter to vent his frustration with WWE these days. He wrote,

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

Graves was recently moved to the NXT brand after WWE brought back Pat McAfee and paired him with Michael Cole on the RAW brand. Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will now be calling the action on SmackDown. This left Graves with nowhere else to go besides WWE NXT until football season.

Pwinsider has confirmed that Graves hasn’t been happy with his positioning within the company over the past few weeks. This led to his social media post, which you saw on Monday night.

Graves knows that he’s not as popular as McAfee and/or Tessitore and believes that’s the reason he’s being kept off television despite working incredibly hard over the years to earn his spot. This is something many believe he’s done and agree with. But it’s simply a case of “more known names” and “part-timers” coming in and taking someone else’s spot whenever they see fit or whenever management calls on them.

We’ll keep you posted as we hear more – but Graves isn’t happy these days and the tweet is the real deal.