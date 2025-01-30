Despite taking to Twitter on Wednesday to deny that she’ll be in Indianapolis, IN for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Pwinsider is reporting that Jordynne Grace will “100%” be in the city for the event. She is expected to appear on the pay-per-view event. She’s simply trying to work the fans on social media.

As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Omos is currently scheduled to appear at this weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

As of late last week, there were plans to include him in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE officials have been impressed by Omos’ recent work in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

And finally, there’s no word on Jade Cargill’s status for the 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. She has been training at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks.