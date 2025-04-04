On Wednesday, it was announced that Rusev (aka Miro in AEW) has officially re-signed with WWE after being spotted at their headquarters in Stamford, CT. Multiple sources confirm his return, though his wife, CJ Perry (formerly Lana), was not present, leading to speculation about her future.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that while Rusev is back, Lana is not expected to join him in WWE. He said,

“Miro signed, and CJ did not sign and was not there. I don’t know. I have not heard anything about… well, I mean, I did. When asking, I was given the impression that she would not be back. But, you know, I mean, you never know for sure, but she did not sign, and he did.”

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley has found significant success after leaving wrestling.

In a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, he shared how he quickly transformed his personal brand into a thriving business venture following his WWE release. Rawley expressed confidence and pride in his achievements outside the ring. He said,

“On a personal level, I think it took me three, maybe four months before I made more money than in my best year with WWE, and I kind of couldn’t believe that. It was pretty insane that I had spent a decade with this company, building up my brand and my equity in the company, and it didn’t take that long to be able to monetize my brand—Mojo—and ‘Stay Hyped’ outside of wrestling.”

Rawley co-founded Paragon Talent Group, which works with talent across WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and the independent scene. He added,

“Then we started looking at some of our other talent, especially as Paragon started growing into what it is now. In the beginning, we focused more on third-party brand deals, sponsorships, and endorsements—things like that. But at this point, we’re handling long-term contracts with WWE, AEW, TNA, New Japan—pretty much all of them. We’re working with the indies, organizing autograph signings, and still doing third-party brand deals. We’ve placed talent in movies, commercials, and TV shows.”