As many of you are aware by now, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had an off-script war of words on last week’s episode of SmackDown, but WWE’s plans for their WrestleMania match remain unchanged.

Fightful Select is reporting that the match was in the works even before Charlotte’s return, and despite the unexpected exchange, there’s no concern about it affecting the in-ring action.

While WWE hasn’t revealed the winner, sources say the creative direction is still intact, and talent usually doesn’t learn match outcomes until the day of the event.

It is said that the Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton match is expected to take place on Night One of WrestleMania 41.