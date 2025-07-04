Tamina has been absent from WWE television for over two years, but she remains under contract with the company, according to a report from Fightful Select. Despite not wrestling since February 2023, she has not been officially released or announced her retirement.

Sources note that Tamina is currently not assigned to any WWE brand, isn’t listed on internal rosters, and is rarely seen backstage at events. Still, WWE has made no public statement regarding her status.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Tamina is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

In May, Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury during a match on RAW and later underwent surgery to repair her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

While replying to Brian “Road Dogg” James on Twitter, Stark offered an update on her recovery and hinted at a possible timeline for her WWE in-ring return. She wrote,

“Hell yea, let’s do it!! Let’s say in about 8 months?”