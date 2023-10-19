WWE may now be under the creative control of Triple H, but one top act will continue the same creative process it had under Vince McMahon.

The act in question is Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who has been on the run of a lifetime dating back to the summer of 2020. That was when Reigns returned and began his current world title run that now stands at 1,145 days. The Tribal Chief has been working hand-in-hand with Paul Heyman, with both men heavily contributing to the Reigns/Bloodline storyline.

According to Fightful Select, Reigns and Heyman will continue to have heavy creative input on the act going forward. The report does note that WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes is also a key player as he has produced a large number of matches and segments in the Bloodline storyline, including this past week’s segments of television that featured Reigns’ first appearance since SummerSlam.