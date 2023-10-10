The popular BWE account on social media recently claimed that former NXT superstar Velveteen Dream had visited the WWE Performance Center in an attempt to get re-signed. The former North American Champion was released after numerous issues and infractions, including filming his fellow NXT comrades while they were in the bathroom.

Fightful Select has released an update on the story and states that Dream was not at the PC, but has been going through therapy in attempt to get better. However, it does not appear that WWE has any interest in bringing him back. One higher-up told the publication that something quite shocking would have to happen for them to even consider re-signing Dream.

A different NXT name confirmed that Dream has not been seen around the Performance Center, nor has there been any word about him being around. This same name reiterated what the higher-up stated about Dream most likely being done for good. Several other sources confirmed this, but one did state that they wouldn’t put it past Dream to just randomly show up at the Performance Center.

Dream was released by WWE in May 2021.

UPDATE: PW Insider has confirmed 100% that Dream was not at the Performance Center.