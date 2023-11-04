Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight is slated to headline today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE from Saudi Arabia.

Knight is not expected to beat Reigns and win the title, which is likely the reason WWE decided to book the match in the country as a way to limit the backlash from fans to the loss of the fan favorite.

While previewing the event, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported there are no plans for Knight to win the Royal Rumble or headline WrestleMania 40 against Reigns in a rematch.

You can find the match card and start time for today’s show here, and check out our predictions for the show here.