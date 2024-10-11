At this past Saturday’s Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view event, Goldberg made an appearance and had an altercation with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

During the segment, GUNTHER took shots at the WWE/WCW legend, which led to Goldberg jumping the rail.

At the post-show press conference, Triple H said to “never say never” regarding another Goldberg match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there are no immediate plans for a match between GUNTHER and Goldberg. With that being said, plans can easily change.

Goldberg reportedly used to get $2 million for his matches at WWE Crown Jewel, but the two won’t be facing off at the upcoming event because GUNTHER is already scheduled to face Cody Rhodes.