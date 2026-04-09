WWE is gearing up for their biggest annual two-night premium live event later this month.

And we know how each night is starting off.

Reports have surfaced regarding which matches WWE has currently planned to open each night of WrestleMania at the upcoming two-night PLE on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

According to one source, kicking things off on night one of WrestleMania 42 will be IShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight & The Usos.

And for night two?

Planned to start things off on the second and final night of WrestleMania 42 is the highly-anticipated showdown between two of the big boys on the WWE roster, Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

ESPN reportedly specifically requested that Brock Lesnar be included in the matches that will be made available for free viewing on the first hour of the show, which will air live on the traditional ESPN channel.

Headlining night one of WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to be Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton with the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as Pat McAfee’s future in WWE, on-the-line.

WrestleMania 42 is expected to close out on night two with a main event of CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)