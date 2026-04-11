A new wave of potential WWE main roster call-ups could be on the horizon coming out of WrestleMania 42.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, several notable WWE NXT names are currently being discussed internally for possible promotion.

Among those listed are Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Jacy Jayne.

Page, Saints, and Monroe all arrived in NXT as high-profile acquisitions from outside promotions, while Jayne has quietly built a lengthy resumé, having spent the past five years developing within the brand.

However, not everyone appears to be in line for a move just yet.

The report noted that recent title wins for Lola Vice and Tony D’Angelo are seen as strong indicators that both talents will remain in NXT for the time being, as WWE typically keeps champions in place to anchor the brand.

On the flip side, Sol Ruca continues to gain traction as a likely call-up candidate. Her appearances on the main roster have reportedly received positive feedback internally, further boosting her stock behind the scenes.

Then there’s Joe Hendry.

Hendry has been firmly on WWE’s radar, highlighted by his high-profile showdown against Randy Orton at WrestleMania, followed by multiple run-ins with The Miz on SmackDown. Those moments fueled speculation that his move to the main roster was imminent.

Instead, Hendry returned to NXT—and captured championship gold.

That twist has only added more intrigue to his situation.

There is said to be some internal debate about whether Hendry’s character has already peaked in NXT, though comparisons have been made to Danhausen, who faced similar skepticism before ultimately thriving as a unique act and becoming a strong merchandise mover.

Dave Meltzer also pointed out Hendry’s age, 37, as a potential factor in the decision-making process. The belief is that if WWE opts not to call him up in the near future, it could signal hesitation about how well his persona would translate on a bigger stage.