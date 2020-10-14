As noted last week, there were several issues backstage at the post-Takeover edition of WWE NXT. You can click here for that report.

Despite the issues at last week’s show, Fightful Select now reports that there were also some things that were very positively received backstage. It was noted that the segments with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, where they received the TV gift at home from Indi Hartwell, went over well.

The feeling backstage from at least one source was that the company made Hartwell without even having her on screen, but it also highlighted some issues with the roster being told they “needed time” to build people on TV.

The segments were said to be universally praised from sources in NXT. For those who missed it, you can see the segments in the video below.

It will be interesting to see if WWE continues the new storyline with Hartwell and The Garganos on tonight’s episode.

